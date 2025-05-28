pepito

The live Pepito price today is $0.0009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $312.51K. The table above accurately updates our PEPITO price in real time. The price of PEPITO is up 1.72% since last hour, up 21.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $927.98K. PEPITO has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 999.55M PEPITO.

Pepito Stats

What is the market cap of Pepito?

The current market cap of Pepito is $9.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pepito?

Currently, 336.61M of PEPITO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $312.51K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 21.59%.

What is the current price of Pepito?

The price of 1 Pepito currently costs $0.0009.

How many Pepito are there?

The current circulating supply of Pepito is 10.00B. This is the total amount of PEPITO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pepito?

Pepito (PEPITO) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.39M

21.59 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 312.51K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

