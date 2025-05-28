PeepoPEPO
Live Peepo price updates and the latest Peepo news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000182
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000006
24h high
$0.00002
The live Peepo price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $775.73K. The table above accurately updates our PEPO price in real time. The price of PEPO is up 102.40% since last hour, up 180.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.61M. PEPO has a circulating supply of 417.78B coins and a max supply of 417.78B PEPO.
Peepo Stats
What is the market cap of Peepo?
The current market cap of Peepo is $7.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Peepo?
Currently, 42.60B of PEPO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $775.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 180.16%.
What is the current price of Peepo?
The price of 1 Peepo currently costs $0.00002.
How many Peepo are there?
The current circulating supply of Peepo is 417.78B. This is the total amount of PEPO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Peepo?
Peepo (PEPO) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.90M
180.16 %
#1734
$ 775.73K
420,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/