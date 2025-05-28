pepu

$0.000742

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0007

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Pepe Unchained price today is $0.0007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.76M. The table above accurately updates our PEPU price in real time. The price of PEPU is down -67.39% since last hour, down -69.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.94M. PEPU has a circulating supply of 8.00B coins and a max supply of 8.00B PEPU.

Pepe Unchained Stats

What is the market cap of Pepe Unchained?

The current market cap of Pepe Unchained is $17.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pepe Unchained?

Currently, 3.71B of PEPU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.76M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -69.17%.

What is the current price of Pepe Unchained?

The price of 1 Pepe Unchained currently costs $0.0007.

How many Pepe Unchained are there?

The current circulating supply of Pepe Unchained is 8.00B. This is the total amount of PEPU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pepe Unchained?

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) currently ranks 1280 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.09M

-69.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#1280

24H Volume

$ 2.76M

Circulating Supply

8,000,000,000

