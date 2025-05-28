Pepe UnchainedPEPU
Live Pepe Unchained price updates and the latest Pepe Unchained news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000742
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0007
24h high
$0.002
The live Pepe Unchained price today is $0.0007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.76M. The table above accurately updates our PEPU price in real time. The price of PEPU is down -67.39% since last hour, down -69.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.94M. PEPU has a circulating supply of 8.00B coins and a max supply of 8.00B PEPU.
Pepe Unchained Stats
What is the market cap of Pepe Unchained?
The current market cap of Pepe Unchained is $17.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Pepe Unchained?
Currently, 3.71B of PEPU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.76M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -69.17%.
What is the current price of Pepe Unchained?
The price of 1 Pepe Unchained currently costs $0.0007.
How many Pepe Unchained are there?
The current circulating supply of Pepe Unchained is 8.00B. This is the total amount of PEPU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Pepe Unchained?
Pepe Unchained (PEPU) currently ranks 1280 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 17.09M
-69.17 %
#1280
$ 2.76M
8,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/