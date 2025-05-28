PERL.ecoPERL
The live PERL.eco price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $422.56K. The table above accurately updates our PERL price in real time. The price of PERL is % since last hour, up 17.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.34M. PERL has a circulating supply of 490.94M coins and a max supply of 991.09M PERL.
about PERL.eco
What is PERL.eco?
PERL.eco Stats
What is the market cap of PERL.eco?
The current market cap of PERL.eco is $7.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of PERL.eco?
Currently, 29.21M of PERL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $422.56K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 17.22%.
What is the current price of PERL.eco?
The price of 1 PERL.eco currently costs $0.01.
How many PERL.eco are there?
The current circulating supply of PERL.eco is 490.94M. This is the total amount of PERL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of PERL.eco?
PERL.eco (PERL) currently ranks 411 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
