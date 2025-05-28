pesto

Pesto the Baby King PenguinPESTO

Live Pesto the Baby King Penguin price updates and the latest Pesto the Baby King Penguin news.

price

$0.0103

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Pesto the Baby King Penguin price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.31M. The table above accurately updates our PESTO price in real time. The price of PESTO is up 16.26% since last hour, up 164.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.30M. PESTO has a circulating supply of 999.97M coins and a max supply of 999.97M PESTO.

Pesto the Baby King Penguin Stats

What is the market cap of Pesto the Baby King Penguin?

The current market cap of Pesto the Baby King Penguin is $10.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pesto the Baby King Penguin?

Currently, 1.49B of PESTO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.31M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 164.40%.

What is the current price of Pesto the Baby King Penguin?

The price of 1 Pesto the Baby King Penguin currently costs $0.01.

How many Pesto the Baby King Penguin are there?

The current circulating supply of Pesto the Baby King Penguin is 999.97M. This is the total amount of PESTO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pesto the Baby King Penguin?

Pesto the Baby King Penguin (PESTO) currently ranks 1713 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.95M

164.40 %

Market Cap Rank

#1713

24H Volume

$ 15.31M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

