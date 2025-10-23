petunia

PetuniaPETUNIA

Live Petunia price updates and the latest Petunia news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00817

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Petunia price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.14M. The table above accurately updates our PETUNIA price in real time. The price of PETUNIA is down -3.28% since last hour, up 14.79% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.17M. PETUNIA has a circulating supply of 999.76M coins and a max supply of 999.76M PETUNIA.

Petunia Stats

What is the market cap of Petunia?

The current market cap of Petunia is $8.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Petunia?

Currently, 628.66M of PETUNIA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.14M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.79%.

What is the current price of Petunia?

The price of 1 Petunia currently costs $0.008.

How many Petunia are there?

The current circulating supply of Petunia is 999.76M. This is the total amount of PETUNIA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Petunia?

Petunia (PETUNIA) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.76M

14.79 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 5.14M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Petunia news