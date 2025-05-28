pha

PHALAPHA

Live PHALA price updates and the latest PHALA news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.139

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.14

24h high

$0.14

VS
USD
BTC

The live PHALA price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.87M. The table above accurately updates our PHA price in real time. The price of PHA is down -0.11% since last hour, down -0.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $139.43M. PHA has a circulating supply of 796.81M coins and a max supply of 1.00B PHA.

PHALA Stats

What is the market cap of PHALA?

The current market cap of PHALA is $111.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PHALA?

Currently, 135.32M of PHA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.87M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.33%.

What is the current price of PHALA?

The price of 1 PHALA currently costs $0.14.

How many PHALA are there?

The current circulating supply of PHALA is 796.81M. This is the total amount of PHA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PHALA?

PHALA (PHA) currently ranks 460 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 111.07M

-0.33 %

Market Cap Rank

#460

24H Volume

$ 18.87M

Circulating Supply

800,000,000

latest PHALA news