$359.83 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $357.38 24h high $368.99

The live Pharaoh price today is $359.83 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 80.89K. The table above accurately updates our PHAR price in real time. The price of PHAR is up 0.34% since last hour, down -1.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 48.14M. PHAR has a circulating supply of 18.33K coins and a max supply of 133.79K PHAR .