PharaohPHAR
Live Pharaoh price updates and the latest Pharaoh news.
price
$359.83
$0
(0%)
24h low
$357.38
24h high
$368.99
The live Pharaoh price today is $359.83 with a 24-hour trading volume of $80.89K. The table above accurately updates our PHAR price in real time. The price of PHAR is up 0.34% since last hour, down -1.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $48.14M. PHAR has a circulating supply of 18.33K coins and a max supply of 133.79K PHAR.
Pharaoh Stats
What is the market cap of Pharaoh?
The current market cap of Pharaoh is $6.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Pharaoh?
Currently, 224.79 of PHAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $80.89K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.16%.
What is the current price of Pharaoh?
The price of 1 Pharaoh currently costs $359.83.
How many Pharaoh are there?
The current circulating supply of Pharaoh is 18.33K. This is the total amount of PHAR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Pharaoh?
Pharaoh (PHAR) currently ranks 1748 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.70M
-1.16 %
#1748
$ 80.89K
18,000
