The live Phoenix Global [OLD] price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.97. The table above accurately updates our PHB price in real time. The price of PHB is down -0.05% since last hour, down -0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.58M. PHB has a circulating supply of 3.39B coins and a max supply of 3.39B PHB.

Phoenix Global [OLD] Stats

What is the market cap of Phoenix Global [OLD]?

The current market cap of Phoenix Global [OLD] is $32.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Phoenix Global [OLD]?

Currently, 413.35 of PHB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.97 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.02%.

What is the current price of Phoenix Global [OLD]?

The price of 1 Phoenix Global [OLD] currently costs $0.01.

How many Phoenix Global [OLD] are there?

The current circulating supply of Phoenix Global [OLD] is 3.39B. This is the total amount of PHB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Phoenix Global [OLD]?

Phoenix Global [OLD] (PHB) currently ranks 596 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 32.53M

-0.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#596

24H Volume

$ 3.97

Circulating Supply

3,400,000,000

