phil

PhilPHIL

Live Phil price updates and the latest Phil news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00904

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Phil price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.02M. The table above accurately updates our PHIL price in real time. The price of PHIL is down -4.24% since last hour, up 3.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.04M. PHIL has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B PHIL.

Phil Stats

What is the market cap of Phil?

The current market cap of Phil is $9.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Phil?

Currently, 886.72M of PHIL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.32%.

What is the current price of Phil?

The price of 1 Phil currently costs $0.009.

How many Phil are there?

The current circulating supply of Phil is 1.00B. This is the total amount of PHIL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Phil?

Phil (PHIL) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.18M

3.32 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 8.02M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Phil news