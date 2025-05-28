PHNIXPHNIX
$0.0000179
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00002
24h high
$0.00002
The live PHNIX price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $387.32K. The table above accurately updates our PHNIX price in real time. The price of PHNIX is down -0.63% since last hour, down -6.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.53M. PHNIX has a circulating supply of 530.55B coins and a max supply of 589.00B PHNIX.
PHNIX Stats
What is the market cap of PHNIX?
The current market cap of PHNIX is $9.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of PHNIX?
Currently, 21.67B of PHNIX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $387.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.48%.
What is the current price of PHNIX?
The price of 1 PHNIX currently costs $0.00002.
How many PHNIX are there?
The current circulating supply of PHNIX is 530.55B. This is the total amount of PHNIX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of PHNIX?
PHNIX (PHNIX) currently ranks 1643 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.48M
-6.48 %
#1643
$ 387.32K
530,000,000,000
