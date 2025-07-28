$0.077 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.05 24h high $0.10

The live DePHY Network price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.38M. The table above accurately updates our PHY price in real time. The price of PHY is up 65.17% since last hour, down -23.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 76.97M. PHY has a circulating supply of 8.77B coins and a max supply of 1.00B PHY .