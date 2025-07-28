phy

The live DePHY Network price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $29.38M. The table above accurately updates our PHY price in real time. The price of PHY is up 65.17% since last hour, down -23.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $76.97M. PHY has a circulating supply of 8.77B coins and a max supply of 1.00B PHY.

DePHY Network Stats

What is the market cap of DePHY Network?

The current market cap of DePHY Network is $675.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DePHY Network?

Currently, 381.67M of PHY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $29.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -23.20%.

What is the current price of DePHY Network?

The price of 1 DePHY Network currently costs $0.08.

How many DePHY Network are there?

The current circulating supply of DePHY Network is 8.77B. This is the total amount of PHY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DePHY Network?

DePHY Network (PHY) currently ranks 153 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 675.08M

-23.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#153

24H Volume

$ 29.38M

Circulating Supply

8,800,000,000

