PibblePIB
Live Pibble price updates and the latest Pibble news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000565
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0005
24h high
$0.0006
The live Pibble price today is $0.0006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $23.63K. The table above accurately updates our PIB price in real time. The price of PIB is down -1.62% since last hour, up 20.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.78M. PIB has a circulating supply of 24.15B coins and a max supply of 29.70B PIB.
Pibble Stats
What is the market cap of Pibble?
The current market cap of Pibble is $13.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Pibble?
Currently, 41.82M of PIB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $23.63K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.92%.
What is the current price of Pibble?
The price of 1 Pibble currently costs $0.0006.
How many Pibble are there?
The current circulating supply of Pibble is 24.15B. This is the total amount of PIB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Pibble?
Pibble (PIB) currently ranks 1371 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 13.65M
20.92 %
#1371
$ 23.63K
24,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.