$0.000565

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0005

24h high

$0.0006

VS
USD
BTC

The live Pibble price today is $0.0006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $23.63K. The table above accurately updates our PIB price in real time. The price of PIB is down -1.62% since last hour, up 20.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.78M. PIB has a circulating supply of 24.15B coins and a max supply of 29.70B PIB.

Pibble Stats

What is the market cap of Pibble?

The current market cap of Pibble is $13.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pibble?

Currently, 41.82M of PIB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $23.63K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.92%.

What is the current price of Pibble?

The price of 1 Pibble currently costs $0.0006.

How many Pibble are there?

The current circulating supply of Pibble is 24.15B. This is the total amount of PIB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pibble?

Pibble (PIB) currently ranks 1371 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.65M

20.92 %

Market Cap Rank

#1371

24H Volume

$ 23.63K

Circulating Supply

24,000,000,000

