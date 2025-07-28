PikabossPIKA
The live Pikaboss price today is $0.00000006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $134.75K. The table above accurately updates our PIKA price in real time. The price of PIKA is down -0.25% since last hour, down -12.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.77M. PIKA has a circulating supply of 420.69T coins and a max supply of 420.69T PIKA.
Pikaboss Stats
What is the market cap of Pikaboss?
The current market cap of Pikaboss is $24.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Pikaboss?
Currently, 2.29T of PIKA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $134.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -12.90%.
What is the current price of Pikaboss?
The price of 1 Pikaboss currently costs $0.00000006.
How many Pikaboss are there?
The current circulating supply of Pikaboss is 420.69T. This is the total amount of PIKA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Pikaboss?
Pikaboss (PIKA) currently ranks 1195 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
