pillzumi

PillzumiPILLZUMI

Live Pillzumi price updates and the latest Pillzumi news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0117

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Pillzumi price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.94M. The table above accurately updates our PILLZUMI price in real time. The price of PILLZUMI is down -15.20% since last hour, down -19.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.67M. PILLZUMI has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M PILLZUMI.

Pillzumi Stats

What is the market cap of Pillzumi?

The current market cap of Pillzumi is $12.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pillzumi?

Currently, 251.83M of PILLZUMI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.94M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -19.34%.

What is the current price of Pillzumi?

The price of 1 Pillzumi currently costs $0.01.

How many Pillzumi are there?

The current circulating supply of Pillzumi is 999.99M. This is the total amount of PILLZUMI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pillzumi?

Pillzumi (PILLZUMI) currently ranks 1715 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.46M

-19.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1715

24H Volume

$ 2.94M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Pillzumi news