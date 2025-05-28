pin

Live PinLink price updates and the latest PinLink news.

$0.694

24h low

$0.66

24h high

$0.73

The live PinLink price today is $0.69 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.59M. The table above accurately updates our PIN price in real time. The price of PIN is up 3.43% since last hour, down -4.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $69.44M. PIN has a circulating supply of 80.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M PIN.

PinLink Stats

What is the market cap of PinLink?

The current market cap of PinLink is $55.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PinLink?

Currently, 2.29M of PIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.16%.

What is the current price of PinLink?

The price of 1 PinLink currently costs $0.69.

How many PinLink are there?

The current circulating supply of PinLink is 80.00M. This is the total amount of PIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PinLink?

PinLink (PIN) currently ranks 698 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 55.56M

-4.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#698

24H Volume

$ 1.59M

Circulating Supply

80,000,000

