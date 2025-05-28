pineye

$0.0118

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

The live PinEye price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $14.88M. The table above accurately updates our PINEYE price in real time. The price of PINEYE is up 8.15% since last hour, down -49.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.76M. PINEYE has a circulating supply of 9.47B coins and a max supply of 1.00B PINEYE.

PinEye Stats

What is the market cap of PinEye?

The current market cap of PinEye is $109.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PinEye?

Currently, 1.27B of PINEYE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $14.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -49.16%.

What is the current price of PinEye?

The price of 1 PinEye currently costs $0.01.

How many PinEye are there?

The current circulating supply of PinEye is 9.47B. This is the total amount of PINEYE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PinEye?

PinEye (PINEYE) currently ranks 506 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 109.95M

-49.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#506

24H Volume

$ 14.88M

Circulating Supply

9,500,000,000

