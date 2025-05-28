pinto

The live Pinto price today is $0.82 with a 24-hour trading volume of $524.05K. The table above accurately updates our PINTO price in real time. The price of PINTO is down -0.04% since last hour, up 1.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.78M. PINTO has a circulating supply of 10.71M coins and a max supply of 10.71M PINTO.

Pinto Stats

What is the market cap of Pinto?

The current market cap of Pinto is $8.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pinto?

Currently, 639.24K of PINTO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $524.05K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.14%.

What is the current price of Pinto?

The price of 1 Pinto currently costs $0.82.

How many Pinto are there?

The current circulating supply of Pinto is 10.71M. This is the total amount of PINTO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pinto?

Pinto (PINTO) currently ranks 1687 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.78M

1.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#1687

24H Volume

$ 524.05K

Circulating Supply

11,000,000

