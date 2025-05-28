pip

The live PiP price today is $15.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $364.28K. The table above accurately updates our PIP price in real time. The price of PIP is down -0.08% since last hour, down -8.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.35M. PIP has a circulating supply of 786.09K coins and a max supply of 786.09K PIP.

PiP Stats

What is the market cap of PiP?

The current market cap of PiP is $12.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PiP?

Currently, 23.19K of PIP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $364.28K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.19%.

What is the current price of PiP?

The price of 1 PiP currently costs $15.71.

How many PiP are there?

The current circulating supply of PiP is 786.09K. This is the total amount of PIP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PiP?

PiP (PIP) currently ranks 1482 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.35M

-8.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#1482

24H Volume

$ 364.28K

Circulating Supply

790,000

