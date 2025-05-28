pixel

PixelsPIXEL

Live Pixels price updates and the latest Pixels news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0567

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live Pixels price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24.11M. The table above accurately updates our PIXEL price in real time. The price of PIXEL is down -0.93% since last hour, up 0.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $283.48M. PIXEL has a circulating supply of 771.04M coins and a max supply of 5.00B PIXEL.

Pixels Stats

What is the market cap of Pixels?

The current market cap of Pixels is $43.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pixels?

Currently, 425.26M of PIXEL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $24.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.27%.

What is the current price of Pixels?

The price of 1 Pixels currently costs $0.06.

How many Pixels are there?

The current circulating supply of Pixels is 771.04M. This is the total amount of PIXEL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pixels?

Pixels (PIXEL) currently ranks 783 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 43.77M

0.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#783

24H Volume

$ 24.11M

Circulating Supply

770,000,000

latest Pixels news