pixl

PIXLPIXL

Live PIXL price updates and the latest PIXL news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0455

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live PIXL price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.67K. The table above accurately updates our PIXL price in real time. The price of PIXL is down -0.43% since last hour, down -14.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.73M. PIXL has a circulating supply of 500.00M coins and a max supply of 500.00M PIXL.

PIXL Stats

What is the market cap of PIXL?

The current market cap of PIXL is $22.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PIXL?

Currently, 1.11M of PIXL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.67K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -14.31%.

What is the current price of PIXL?

The price of 1 PIXL currently costs $0.05.

How many PIXL are there?

The current circulating supply of PIXL is 500.00M. This is the total amount of PIXL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PIXL?

PIXL (PIXL) currently ranks 1118 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 22.77M

-14.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#1118

24H Volume

$ 50.67K

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

latest PIXL news