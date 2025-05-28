Planet TokenPLANET
Live Planet Token price updates and the latest Planet Token news.
price
$0.00000709
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000004
24h high
$0.000009
The live Planet Token price today is $0.000007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.84M. The table above accurately updates our PLANET price in real time. The price of PLANET is down -14.66% since last hour, up 81.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.09M. PLANET has a circulating supply of 851.45B coins and a max supply of 1.00T PLANET.
Planet Token Stats
What is the market cap of Planet Token?
The current market cap of Planet Token is $6.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Planet Token?
Currently, 400.10B of PLANET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.84M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 81.59%.
What is the current price of Planet Token?
The price of 1 Planet Token currently costs $0.000007.
How many Planet Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Planet Token is 851.45B. This is the total amount of PLANET that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Planet Token?
Planet Token (PLANET) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.08M
81.59 %
#1742
$ 2.84M
850,000,000,000
