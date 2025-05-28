pln

$0.102

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.1

24h high

$0.12

The live Pollen price today is $0.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $692.68K. The table above accurately updates our PLN price in real time. The price of PLN is % since last hour, up 6.81% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.93M. PLN has a circulating supply of 89.07M coins and a max supply of 107.44M PLN.

Pollen Stats

What is the market cap of Pollen?

The current market cap of Pollen is $9.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pollen?

Currently, 6.81M of PLN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $692.68K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.81%.

What is the current price of Pollen?

The price of 1 Pollen currently costs $0.10.

How many Pollen are there?

The current circulating supply of Pollen is 89.07M. This is the total amount of PLN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pollen?

Pollen (PLN) currently ranks 1477 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.06M

6.81 %

Market Cap Rank

#1477

24H Volume

$ 692.68K

Circulating Supply

89,000,000

