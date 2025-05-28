plop

SUI PlopPLOP

Live SUI Plop price updates and the latest SUI Plop news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000612

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0003

24h high

$0.0006

VS
USD
BTC

The live SUI Plop price today is $0.0006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $504.84K. The table above accurately updates our PLOP price in real time. The price of PLOP is up 20.20% since last hour, up 36.79% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.12M. PLOP has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B PLOP.

SUI Plop Stats

What is the market cap of SUI Plop?

The current market cap of SUI Plop is $6.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SUI Plop?

Currently, 825.07M of PLOP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $504.84K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 36.79%.

What is the current price of SUI Plop?

The price of 1 SUI Plop currently costs $0.0006.

How many SUI Plop are there?

The current circulating supply of SUI Plop is 10.00B. This is the total amount of PLOP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SUI Plop?

SUI Plop (PLOP) currently ranks 1717 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.18M

36.79 %

Market Cap Rank

#1717

24H Volume

$ 504.84K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

latest SUI Plop news