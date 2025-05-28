PlanqPLQ
$0.0252
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.04
The live Planq price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $95.37K. The table above accurately updates our PLQ price in real time. The price of PLQ is up 215.43% since last hour, up 109.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.38M. PLQ has a circulating supply of 110.75M coins and a max supply of 134.26M PLQ.
Planq Stats
What is the market cap of Planq?
The current market cap of Planq is $7.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Planq?
Currently, 3.79M of PLQ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $95.37K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 109.49%.
What is the current price of Planq?
The price of 1 Planq currently costs $0.03.
How many Planq are there?
The current circulating supply of Planq is 110.75M. This is the total amount of PLQ that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Planq?
Planq (PLQ) currently ranks 1475 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.78M
109.49 %
#1475
$ 95.37K
110,000,000
