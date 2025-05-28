plt

$1.98

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.49

24h high

$2.00

The live Poollotto.finance price today is $1.98 with a 24-hour trading volume of $57.83K. The table above accurately updates our PLT price in real time. The price of PLT is up 32.78% since last hour, up 32.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.16M. PLT has a circulating supply of 15.90M coins and a max supply of 19.27M PLT.

Poollotto.finance Stats

What is the market cap of Poollotto.finance?

The current market cap of Poollotto.finance is $31.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Poollotto.finance?

Currently, 29.21K of PLT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $57.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 32.77%.

What is the current price of Poollotto.finance?

The price of 1 Poollotto.finance currently costs $1.98.

How many Poollotto.finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Poollotto.finance is 15.90M. This is the total amount of PLT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Poollotto.finance?

Poollotto.finance (PLT) currently ranks 912 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 31.50M

32.77 %

Market Cap Rank

#912

24H Volume

$ 57.83K

Circulating Supply

16,000,000

