$0.741

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.74

24h high

$0.77

VS
USD
BTC

The live Pluton price today is $0.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $123.08K. The table above accurately updates our PLU price in real time. The price of PLU is down -2.48% since last hour, down -2.29% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.82M. PLU has a circulating supply of 14.00M coins and a max supply of 20.00M PLU.

Pluton Stats

What is the market cap of Pluton?

The current market cap of Pluton is $10.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pluton?

Currently, 166.10K of PLU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $123.08K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.29%.

What is the current price of Pluton?

The price of 1 Pluton currently costs $0.74.

How many Pluton are there?

The current circulating supply of Pluton is 14.00M. This is the total amount of PLU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pluton?

Pluton (PLU) currently ranks 1578 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.37M

-2.29 %

Market Cap Rank

#1578

24H Volume

$ 123.08K

Circulating Supply

14,000,000

