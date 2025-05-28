plume

$0.147

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.14

24h high

$0.16

The live Plume price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35.50M. The table above accurately updates our PLUME price in real time. The price of PLUME is down -3.00% since last hour, down -7.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.47B. PLUME has a circulating supply of 2.43B coins and a max supply of 10.00B PLUME.

Plume Stats

What is the market cap of Plume?

The current market cap of Plume is $358.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Plume?

Currently, 240.82M of PLUME were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $35.50M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.92%.

What is the current price of Plume?

The price of 1 Plume currently costs $0.15.

How many Plume are there?

The current circulating supply of Plume is 2.43B. This is the total amount of PLUME that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Plume?

Plume (PLUME) currently ranks 214 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 358.54M

-7.92 %

Market Cap Rank

#214

24H Volume

$ 35.50M

Circulating Supply

2,400,000,000

