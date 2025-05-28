pmt

$0.0525

The live Public Meme Token price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $558.25K. The table above accurately updates our PMT price in real time. The price of PMT is up 0.39% since last hour, up 0.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.84M. PMT has a circulating supply of 111.07M coins and a max supply of 111.07M PMT.

Public Meme Token Stats

What is the market cap of Public Meme Token?

The current market cap of Public Meme Token is $5.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Public Meme Token?

Currently, 10.62M of PMT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $558.25K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.36%.

What is the current price of Public Meme Token?

The price of 1 Public Meme Token currently costs $0.05.

How many Public Meme Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Public Meme Token is 111.07M. This is the total amount of PMT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Public Meme Token?

Public Meme Token (PMT) currently ranks 1674 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.83M

0.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1674

24H Volume

$ 558.25K

Circulating Supply

110,000,000

