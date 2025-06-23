$0.000000085 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.00000005 24h high $0.00000009

The live PondCoin price today is $0.00000009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 359.59K. The table above accurately updates our PNDC price in real time. The price of PNDC is up 3.12% since last hour, up 66.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 35.77M. PNDC has a circulating supply of 92.47T coins and a max supply of 420.69T PNDC .