The live PondCoin price today is $0.00000009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $359.59K. The table above accurately updates our PNDC price in real time. The price of PNDC is up 3.12% since last hour, up 66.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $35.77M. PNDC has a circulating supply of 92.47T coins and a max supply of 420.69T PNDC.
PondCoin Stats
What is the market cap of PondCoin?
The current market cap of PondCoin is $7.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of PondCoin?
Currently, 4.23T of PNDC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $359.59K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 66.73%.
What is the current price of PondCoin?
The price of 1 PondCoin currently costs $0.00000009.
How many PondCoin are there?
The current circulating supply of PondCoin is 92.47T. This is the total amount of PNDC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of PondCoin?
PondCoin (PNDC) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
