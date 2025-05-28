pnk

$0.0152

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Kleros price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $152.84K. The table above accurately updates our PNK price in real time. The price of PNK is down -3.43% since last hour, down -0.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.21M. PNK has a circulating supply of 724.19M coins and a max supply of 805.29M PNK.

Kleros Stats

What is the market cap of Kleros?

The current market cap of Kleros is $11.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kleros?

Currently, 10.08M of PNK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $152.84K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.00%.

What is the current price of Kleros?

The price of 1 Kleros currently costs $0.02.

How many Kleros are there?

The current circulating supply of Kleros is 724.19M. This is the total amount of PNK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kleros?

Kleros (PNK) currently ranks 1533 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.37M

-0.00 %

Market Cap Rank

#1533

24H Volume

$ 152.84K

Circulating Supply

720,000,000

