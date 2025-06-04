$2.79 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $2.66 24h high $2.90

The live Penpie price today is $2.79 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.28K. The table above accurately updates our PNP price in real time. The price of PNP is down -3.40% since last hour, up 2.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 27.90M. PNP has a circulating supply of 5.26M coins and a max supply of 10.00M PNP .