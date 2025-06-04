pnp

$2.79

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.66

24h high

$2.90

The live Penpie price today is $2.79 with a 24-hour trading volume of $60.28K. The table above accurately updates our PNP price in real time. The price of PNP is down -3.40% since last hour, up 2.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $27.90M. PNP has a circulating supply of 5.26M coins and a max supply of 10.00M PNP.

Penpie Stats

What is the market cap of Penpie?

The current market cap of Penpie is $14.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Penpie?

Currently, 21.60K of PNP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $60.28K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.46%.

What is the current price of Penpie?

The price of 1 Penpie currently costs $2.79.

How many Penpie are there?

The current circulating supply of Penpie is 5.26M. This is the total amount of PNP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Penpie?

Penpie (PNP) currently ranks 1336 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.70M

2.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#1336

24H Volume

$ 60.28K

Circulating Supply

5,300,000

