$0.338

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.32

24h high

$0.35

VS
USD
BTC

The live Peanut the Squirrel price today is $0.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $176.90M. The table above accurately updates our PNUT price in real time. The price of PNUT is up 0.38% since last hour, up 1.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $337.78M. PNUT has a circulating supply of 999.86M coins and a max supply of 999.86M PNUT.

Peanut the Squirrel Stats

What is the market cap of Peanut the Squirrel?

The current market cap of Peanut the Squirrel is $337.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Peanut the Squirrel?

Currently, 523.63M of PNUT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $176.90M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.67%.

What is the current price of Peanut the Squirrel?

The price of 1 Peanut the Squirrel currently costs $0.34.

How many Peanut the Squirrel are there?

The current circulating supply of Peanut the Squirrel is 999.86M. This is the total amount of PNUT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Peanut the Squirrel?

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) currently ranks 226 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 337.75M

1.67 %

Market Cap Rank

#226

24H Volume

$ 176.90M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

