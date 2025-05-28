Pocket Network, traded under ticker POKT, is a Web3 infrastructure middleware protocol that provides blockchain bandwidth from a worldwide network of tens of thousands of nodes. Founded in 2017, the founding team wanted to address the increasing centralization of blockchain data providers, applications using blockchain data can leverage Pocket in a manner familiar to existing software developers, remote procedure calls (RPC). Pocket Network creates a two-sided permissionless marketplace for the provision and sale of node services that remains abstracted from application developers, allowing them to instead focus on building great software–Pocket will be there with the data they, and their users, demand. Already responding to several hundred million queries every day, Pocket is powering interactions across nearly forty chains, including Ethereum, Harmony, Solana, Avalanche, BSC, Gnosis Chain, Polygon, and more.