$14.08
$0
(0%)
24h low
$4.56
24h high
$14.17
The live Polis price today is $14.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.24K. The table above accurately updates our POLIS price in real time. The price of POLIS is down -0.01% since last hour, up 204.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $144.93M. POLIS has a circulating supply of 15.40M coins and a max supply of 10.29M POLIS.
Polis Stats
What is the market cap of Polis?
The current market cap of Polis is $216.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Polis?
Currently, 4.42K of POLIS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $62.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 204.22%.
What is the current price of Polis?
The price of 1 Polis currently costs $14.08.
How many Polis are there?
The current circulating supply of Polis is 15.40M. This is the total amount of POLIS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Polis?
Polis (POLIS) currently ranks 282 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 216.62M
204.22 %
#282
$ 62.24K
15,000,000
