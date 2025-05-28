polly

The live Polly price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $378.17K. The table above accurately updates our POLLY price in real time. The price of POLLY is up 6.93% since last hour, up 25.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.99M. POLLY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B POLLY.

Polly Stats

What is the market cap of Polly?

The current market cap of Polly is $8.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Polly?

Currently, 42.07M of POLLY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $378.17K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 25.34%.

What is the current price of Polly?

The price of 1 Polly currently costs $0.009.

How many Polly are there?

The current circulating supply of Polly is 1.00B. This is the total amount of POLLY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Polly?

Polly (POLLY) currently ranks 1632 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.99M

25.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1632

24H Volume

$ 378.17K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

