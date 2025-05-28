ponch

$0.248

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.25

24h high

$0.27

The live Ponchiqs price today is $0.25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $150.02K. The table above accurately updates our PONCH price in real time. The price of PONCH is down -1.99% since last hour, down -0.79% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $99.28M. PONCH has a circulating supply of 173.37M coins and a max supply of 400.00M PONCH.

Ponchiqs Stats

What is the market cap of Ponchiqs?

The current market cap of Ponchiqs is $43.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ponchiqs?

Currently, 604.42K of PONCH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $150.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.79%.

What is the current price of Ponchiqs?

The price of 1 Ponchiqs currently costs $0.25.

How many Ponchiqs are there?

The current circulating supply of Ponchiqs is 173.37M. This is the total amount of PONCH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ponchiqs?

Ponchiqs (PONCH) currently ranks 918 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 43.12M

-0.79 %

Market Cap Rank

#918

24H Volume

$ 150.02K

Circulating Supply

170,000,000

