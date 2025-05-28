pond

Live Marlin price updates and the latest Marlin news.

The live Marlin price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.08M. The table above accurately updates our POND price in real time. The price of POND is down -0.57% since last hour, up 1.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $109.14M. POND has a circulating supply of 8.19B coins and a max supply of 10.00B POND.

Marlin Stats

What is the market cap of Marlin?

The current market cap of Marlin is $89.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Marlin?

Currently, 374.22M of POND were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.08M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.58%.

What is the current price of Marlin?

The price of 1 Marlin currently costs $0.01.

How many Marlin are there?

The current circulating supply of Marlin is 8.19B. This is the total amount of POND that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Marlin?

Marlin (POND) currently ranks 534 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

