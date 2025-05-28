ponke

The live PONKE price today is $0.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13.86M. The table above accurately updates our PONKE price in real time. The price of PONKE is down -0.94% since last hour, down -1.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $90.78M. PONKE has a circulating supply of 555.48M coins and a max supply of 555.54M PONKE.

PONKE Stats

What is the market cap of PONKE?

The current market cap of PONKE is $90.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PONKE?

Currently, 84.82M of PONKE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $13.86M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.43%.

What is the current price of PONKE?

The price of 1 PONKE currently costs $0.16.

How many PONKE are there?

The current circulating supply of PONKE is 555.48M. This is the total amount of PONKE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PONKE?

PONKE (PONKE) currently ranks 532 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 90.77M

-1.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#532

24H Volume

$ 13.86M

Circulating Supply

560,000,000

