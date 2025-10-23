ponzio

PonzioTheCatPONZIO

Live PonzioTheCat price updates and the latest PonzioTheCat news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.71

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.42

24h high

$1.72

VS
USD
BTC

The live PonzioTheCat price today is $1.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $540.31K. The table above accurately updates our PONZIO price in real time. The price of PONZIO is up 0.80% since last hour, up 20.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.65M. PONZIO has a circulating supply of 2.91M coins and a max supply of 2.72M PONZIO.

PonzioTheCat Stats

What is the market cap of PonzioTheCat?

The current market cap of PonzioTheCat is $5.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PonzioTheCat?

Currently, 315.97K of PONZIO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $540.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.32%.

What is the current price of PonzioTheCat?

The price of 1 PonzioTheCat currently costs $1.71.

How many PonzioTheCat are there?

The current circulating supply of PonzioTheCat is 2.91M. This is the total amount of PONZIO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PonzioTheCat?

PonzioTheCat (PONZIO) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.01M

20.32 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 540.31K

Circulating Supply

2,900,000

latest PonzioTheCat news