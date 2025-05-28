poof

price

$0.584

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.58

24h high

$0.59

The live Poof Token price today is $0.58 with a 24-hour trading volume of $130.73K. The table above accurately updates our POOF price in real time. The price of POOF is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $58.41M. POOF has a circulating supply of 48.01M coins and a max supply of 100.00M POOF.

Poof Token Stats

What is the market cap of Poof Token?

The current market cap of Poof Token is $28.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Poof Token?

Currently, 223.81K of POOF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $130.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Poof Token?

The price of 1 Poof Token currently costs $0.58.

How many Poof Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Poof Token is 48.01M. This is the total amount of POOF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Poof Token?

Poof Token (POOF) currently ranks 927 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 28.04M

%

Market Cap Rank

#927

24H Volume

$ 130.73K

Circulating Supply

48,000,000

