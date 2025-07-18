PoopPOOP
$0.0249
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.03
The live Poop price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $293.71K. The table above accurately updates our POOP price in real time. The price of POOP is up 1.65% since last hour, up 5.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.90M. POOP has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B POOP.
Poop Stats
What is the market cap of Poop?
The current market cap of Poop is $24.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Poop?
Currently, 11.80M of POOP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $293.71K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.53%.
What is the current price of Poop?
The price of 1 Poop currently costs $0.02.
How many Poop are there?
The current circulating supply of Poop is 1.00B. This is the total amount of POOP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Poop?
Poop (POOP) currently ranks 1172 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 24.90M
5.53 %
#1172
$ 293.71K
1,000,000,000
