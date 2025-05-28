POPDOGPOPDOG
Live POPDOG price updates and the latest POPDOG news.
$0.00813
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.008
The live POPDOG price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $857.66K. The table above accurately updates our POPDOG price in real time. The price of POPDOG is down -0.34% since last hour, up 11.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.08M. POPDOG has a circulating supply of 993.74M coins and a max supply of 993.74M POPDOG.
POPDOG Stats
What is the market cap of POPDOG?
The current market cap of POPDOG is $8.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of POPDOG?
Currently, 105.48M of POPDOG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $857.66K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.05%.
What is the current price of POPDOG?
The price of 1 POPDOG currently costs $0.008.
How many POPDOG are there?
The current circulating supply of POPDOG is 993.74M. This is the total amount of POPDOG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of POPDOG?
POPDOG (POPDOG) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 8.07M
11.05 %
#1733
$ 857.66K
990,000,000
