PepeForkPORK
Live PepeFork price updates and the latest PepeFork news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000000025
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00000002
24h high
$0.00000003
The live PepeFork price today is $0.00000002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $611.05K. The table above accurately updates our PORK price in real time. The price of PORK is up 0.38% since last hour, up 3.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.51M. PORK has a circulating supply of 330.43T coins and a max supply of 420.69T PORK.
PepeFork Stats
What is the market cap of PepeFork?
The current market cap of PepeFork is $8.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of PepeFork?
Currently, 24.47T of PORK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $611.05K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.05%.
What is the current price of PepeFork?
The price of 1 PepeFork currently costs $0.00000002.
How many PepeFork are there?
The current circulating supply of PepeFork is 330.43T. This is the total amount of PORK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of PepeFork?
PepeFork (PORK) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.25M
3.05 %
#1742
$ 611.05K
330,000,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/