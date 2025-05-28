port3

Port3 NetworkPORT3

Live Port3 Network price updates and the latest Port3 Network news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0396

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live Port3 Network price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $196.45M. The table above accurately updates our PORT3 price in real time. The price of PORT3 is down -0.06% since last hour, up 2.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.59M. PORT3 has a circulating supply of 511.05M coins and a max supply of 1.00B PORT3.

Port3 Network Stats

What is the market cap of Port3 Network?

The current market cap of Port3 Network is $20.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Port3 Network?

Currently, 4.96B of PORT3 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $196.45M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.25%.

What is the current price of Port3 Network?

The price of 1 Port3 Network currently costs $0.04.

How many Port3 Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Port3 Network is 511.05M. This is the total amount of PORT3 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Port3 Network?

Port3 Network (PORT3) currently ranks 1199 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 20.23M

2.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#1199

24H Volume

$ 196.45M

Circulating Supply

510,000,000

latest Port3 Network news