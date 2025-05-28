portal

$0.06

The live Portal price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.36M. The table above accurately updates our PORTAL price in real time. The price of PORTAL is down -0.64% since last hour, down -4.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $60.00M. PORTAL has a circulating supply of 167.13M coins and a max supply of 1.00B PORTAL.

Portal Stats

What is the market cap of Portal?

The current market cap of Portal is $10.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Portal?

Currently, 206.03M of PORTAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.10%.

What is the current price of Portal?

The price of 1 Portal currently costs $0.06.

How many Portal are there?

The current circulating supply of Portal is 167.13M. This is the total amount of PORTAL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Portal?

Portal (PORTAL) currently ranks 1605 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.02M

-4.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#1605

24H Volume

$ 12.36M

Circulating Supply

170,000,000

