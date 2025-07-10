porto

$0.853

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.82

24h high

$0.88

VS
USD
BTC

The live FC Porto price today is $0.85 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.47M. The table above accurately updates our PORTO price in real time. The price of PORTO is down -0.24% since last hour, down -0.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.11M. PORTO has a circulating supply of 11.33M coins and a max supply of 40.00M PORTO.

FC Porto Stats

What is the market cap of FC Porto?

The current market cap of FC Porto is $9.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FC Porto?

Currently, 2.90M of PORTO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.47M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.45%.

What is the current price of FC Porto?

The price of 1 FC Porto currently costs $0.85.

How many FC Porto are there?

The current circulating supply of FC Porto is 11.33M. This is the total amount of PORTO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FC Porto?

FC Porto (PORTO) currently ranks 1662 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.66M

-0.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#1662

24H Volume

$ 2.47M

Circulating Supply

11,000,000

