The live Powerloom price today is $0.27 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.35M. The table above accurately updates our POWER price in real time. The price of POWER is down -8.08% since last hour, down -12.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $267.48M. POWER has a circulating supply of 40.60M coins and a max supply of 1.00B POWER.

Powerloom Stats

What is the market cap of Powerloom?

The current market cap of Powerloom is $11.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Powerloom?

Currently, 20.01M of POWER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.35M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -12.64%.

What is the current price of Powerloom?

The price of 1 Powerloom currently costs $0.27.

How many Powerloom are there?

The current circulating supply of Powerloom is 40.60M. This is the total amount of POWER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Powerloom?

Powerloom (POWER) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.34M

-12.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 5.35M

Circulating Supply

41,000,000

