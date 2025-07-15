pox

Monkey PoxPOX

Live Monkey Pox price updates and the latest Monkey Pox news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00657

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Monkey Pox price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22.96K. The table above accurately updates our POX price in real time. The price of POX is up 5.03% since last hour, up 24.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.57M. POX has a circulating supply of 999.95M coins and a max supply of 999.95M POX.

Monkey Pox Stats

What is the market cap of Monkey Pox?

The current market cap of Monkey Pox is $6.60M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Monkey Pox?

Currently, 3.50M of POX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $22.96K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.11%.

What is the current price of Monkey Pox?

The price of 1 Monkey Pox currently costs $0.007.

How many Monkey Pox are there?

The current circulating supply of Monkey Pox is 999.95M. This is the total amount of POX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Monkey Pox?

Monkey Pox (POX) currently ranks 1747 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.60M

24.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#1747

24H Volume

$ 22.96K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Monkey Pox news