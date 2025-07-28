ppc

The live Peercoin price today is $0.31 with a 24-hour trading volume of $87.26K. The table above accurately updates our PPC price in real time. The price of PPC is up 2.43% since last hour, up 4.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.32M. PPC has a circulating supply of 29.70M coins and a max supply of 29.70M PPC.

Peercoin Stats

What is the market cap of Peercoin?

The current market cap of Peercoin is $9.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Peercoin?

Currently, 278.06K of PPC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $87.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.99%.

What is the current price of Peercoin?

The price of 1 Peercoin currently costs $0.31.

How many Peercoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Peercoin is 29.70M. This is the total amount of PPC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Peercoin?

Peercoin (PPC) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 9.32M

4.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 87.26K

Circulating Supply

30,000,000

